Obituary – Judy St. Pierre

Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Saturday, March 19, 2022, Judy St. Pierre (nee Hanna) of Iroquois, age 81. Beloved wife of Ralph St. Pierre for 60 years. Loving mother of Nancy St. Pierre-Mott (David) of Uxbridge and Marianne Johnston (Brad) of Iroquois. Dear sister of Stuart Hanna (Gail) of Cardinal. Judy will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Nathaniel Mott, Alexander Mott, Caleb Mott, Emma Johnston and Katie Johnston. Judy was predeceased by her parents Russell and Katherine Hanna (nee Savor) and her sister Carol Bell (Tom). She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A private family service will be held at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Iroquois. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Spring Inurnment of Cremated Remains

Iroquois Point Cemetery

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



