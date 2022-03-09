This week’s headlines in The Leader – March 9, 2022

March 9, 2022

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Think quick for remote learning;
  • Tourist Pursuit wins South Dundas second consecutive tourism award;
  • Ross Video donates $100k to Ukraine relief;
  • Habitat for Humanity family announced;
  • Region’s COVID-19 stats decrease;
  • Snowarama brings out support for Easter Seals;
  • Editorial – Good roads cold comfort;
  • Celebration of winter at Morrisburg Public School;
  • Jr. C Lions exit playoffs;
  • These stories and much more.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories online beginning Thursday.

