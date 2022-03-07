Obituary – Eunice Bovin

Suddenly at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Saturday, March 5, 2022, Eunice Bovin (nee Bowman) of Dixons Corners, age 91. Beloved wife of the late Richard O’Neil and the late Paul Bovin. Loving mother of Bob O’Neil of Iroquois, Allan O’Neil of Cardinal and Brenda O’Neil of Cornwall. Dear sister of Darla Bowman of Brockville. She was predeceased by her sons Gary, Ricky, Clarence and Ralph O’Neil and her brothers Raymond, Dale and Glen Bowman. Eunice will be fondly remembered by 12 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Wednesday March 9th from 10 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Interment

Spruce Haven Cemetery, Brinston

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



