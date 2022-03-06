Obituary – Gary William Parker

Died peacefully at the Ottawa General Hospital, on Friday March 4, 2022. Gary Parker of Iroquois at the age of 75. Dearly beloved husband of Carolle Parker. Dear brother of Darcy of Montreal, Darlana (Kenneth) of Mississauga, Holly (Michael) of Saint John, NB Theresa (Danny) of Moncton, NB Angie of Calgary, AB Adrian (Marie) of Toronto, Aaron (Sarah) of Saint John, NB Antoine (Joanne) of Mississauga. Predeceased by his parents Joseph and Verna Drummond and by his 2 brothers Andre and Armond. Gary will be fondly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and his great great nieces and great great nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral on Saturday, March 12 from 10am until the time of service. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Cecilia’s Roman Catholic Church in Iroquois at 11am. Donations to Save the Children Canada would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



