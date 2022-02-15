Obituary – Janice Ouderkirk

Passed away suddenly at the Ottawa Heart Institute on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, Janice Ouderkirk (nee Nephew) of Morrisburg, in her 81st year. Beloved wife of the late Dalton Ouderkirk. Loving mother of Kelly Briggs of Richmond Hill, Jeff Ouderkirk (Cindy) of Ajax, Karen Ouderkirk (John) of Morrisburg and Tim Ouderkirk (Christine) of Glen Walter. Janice will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Karleigh Wert (Chris), Brett Ouderkirk (Abbie) and Dylan Ouderkirk. She is also survived by nieces and nephews. Janice is the last of Watson and Georgie Ouderkirk clan of Berwick.

Funeral Arrangements

A spring graveside service to be held at the Finch Community Cemetery will be announced at a later date. Donations to the South Dundas Pet Rescue, c/o Pet Valu, 12438 County Road 2, Morrisburg, K0C 1X0 would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

