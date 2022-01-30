Obituary – David Crabtree

David Crabtree, aged 86, passed peacefully with family at his side January 28, 2022. David was born in Calgary, Alberta, April 27, 1935, and grew up in Ottawa and Winnipeg. He attended the University of Manitoba, where he obtained his BA. His career spanned 40+ years in marketing and sales beginning in Manitoba and Saskatchewan before moving to Toronto in 1966 and then to Belleville after retiring in 2002.

David was a Life Member of Kinsmen and a founding member of the K40 Club of North York. David was instrumental in major fund-raising campaigns for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation which became the national charity of Kinsmen International of Canada. David was also a Mason (1960) and Shriner (1978) and member of the Preceptory (1978). Following retirement, David enjoyed travelling, socializing and keeping current with politics and business practices. He continued his commitment to community service volunteering for Meals on Wheels and other community organizations until his early 80’s. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Angie (nee Sorochan), his children, Marilyn (Richard Gilmer), Tom and Susan and his beloved grandchildren John, Erin, Christina, and Mikayla.

Funeral Arrangements

A celebration of David’s life will be held when his cremated remains are interred in Belleville Cemetery. Donations to Cystic Fibrosis or the Alzheimer’s Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”

