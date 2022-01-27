Obituary – Gwen Whitteker

Passed away peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Tuesday January 25, 2022, Gwen Whitteker (nee Bell) of Iroquois, formerly of Manitoulin Island, age 90. Loving and cherished mother of Keith “Tar” of Calgary, Christine Lafreniere of Caledonia, New York, Neil of Iroquois, Larry “Charlie” (Louise) of Ingleside, Gerald “Butch” (Susan) of Dixons Corners and Lori Whitteker (Shawn McMillan) of Williamsburg. Gwen will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Ashley Dutton (Kyle), Lindsay Whitteker, Michele Lafreniere, Alexis Blake (Greg), Curtis Whitteker (Sarah), Ryan Whitteker, Brittany Baldwin, Jenny Whitteker, step-grandchildren Anita Rossignol (Jeff), Joshua Lacroix (Krista), Patrick Lacroix (Benilde) and several great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents Graham and Edith Bell (nee Geggie), her infant daughter Kaye and her sister Marion Hough. She is also survived by nieces, nephews and many friends in the local area and Manitoulin Island.

Funeral Arrangements

A graveside interment service will be held in the spring at Spruce Haven Cemetery in Brinston. Donations to Winchester Hospital, Dundas County Hospice or J.W. MacIntosh Community Support Services would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

“Keep the laughter flowing and raise a glass”

