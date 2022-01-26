Obituary – Moyra Sharpe

Passed away peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Friday January 22, 2022, Moyra Sharpe (née Lord), of Morrisburg, formerly of Vankleek Hill, age 86 years. Dear wife of the late Gordon Sharpe (2009). Loved mother of Stevan Pflanz and Barbara (Gordon) Moat and stepmother of Laurie Skanks and Julie Snyder. Beloved sister of Sandra Lord. Predeceased by her cherished son Douglas Pflanz (1980) and her sisters Sheila Denton (2001) and Brenda MacLean (2004). Dear grandmother of Anna and Timothy Moat. Dear aunt of nieces Deborah (Tom) Denton and Leigh (Terry) Denton, and nephews Andrew (Rita) MacLean and Alan (Lisa) Bourdon. A graveside service will be held at Cassburn Cemetery, Vankleek Hill at a later date. Donations to Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



