Obituary – Izak Steyn

Passed away suddenly at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, Izak Steyn of Iroquois, formerly of South Africa, in his 70th year. Loving husband of Antoinetta Steyn (nee Jooste) for 48 years. Proud father of Annamarie Retief (Almero) of Saint John, New Brunswick and Izak Steyn (Christelle) of Pretoria, South Africa. Dear brother of Tronelle Brand (Arnold), Nico Steyn (Ronel) and Douw Steyn (Laurika), all of South Africa. Izak will be sadly missed by his grandchildren Dewald, Sarita and Zack. Izak was predeceased by his grandson Reinhard. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A memorial service will be held at the Williamsburg Christian Reformed Church on Tuesday, January 25th at 10 a.m. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

The memorial service may be viewed virtually at https://www.williamsburgcrc.org/live/ . The live stream will commence 10 minutes before the start of the service which is scheduled for Tuesday, January 25th, 2022 at 10 am (EST) Ottawa, Canada / 5:00 pm South Africa (UTC+02:00 or SAST) / 7:00 pm Abu Dhabi, UAE (Gulf Standard Time: UTC/GMT +4 hours).

