Obituary – David Darling

Peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Saturday, December 11, 2021, David Darling of Cornwall, age 60. Dear brother of Dean Darling of Iroquois. Dear uncle of Oliver. David was predeceased by his parents Gerald and Shirley Darling (nee Marcellus).

Funeral Arrangements

A graveside funeral service will be held at the Iroquois Point Cemetery in the spring. Donations to Winchester Hospital or Marlborough Place, 119 Marlborough Street North, Cornwall, Ontario K6H 4A1 would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

