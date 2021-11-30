Obituary – Susan Hoogwerf

Peacefully following a courageous battle with cancer at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Saturday, November 27, 2021, Susan Hoogwerf (nee Wise) of Iroquois, age 62. Loving wife of Ed Hoogwerf. Cherished mother of Stacey Harper (Chris) of Dixons Corners and Jamie Hoogwerf (Haley) of Cardinal. Loving nanny of Hannah and Braxton. Dear sister of Phyllis Scott (late Keith) of Williamsburg, Doris Tinkler (Norm) of Winchester Springs, Dale Wise (Edith) of Morrisburg, Gale Wise of Osgoode, Jim Wise of Ottawa, Judy Blok (Garry) of Iroquois, Janice Hrynyk (late Jim) of Ottawa, Betty Wise (Tony Baker) of Iroquois and Kenny Wise (Terri) of Ingleside. Predeceased by her parents Felix and Evelyn Wise (nee Thompson), her sister Kathleen Wise and her brother Rodger Wise. Sue is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Private family funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home, Iroquois. Donations to Dundas County Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Inurnment of Cremated Remains

Iroquois Point Cemetery

