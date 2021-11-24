Obituary – Mary Hanson

It is with great sadness we share the passing of our sweet wife, mom and grandma. She died showing us all great courage, strength and continued love to all of us. We will miss her so very much. Surrounded by family she passed peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, Mary Hanson (nee Deguire) of Morrisburg, age 86. Loving wife of Ed Hanson for 65 years. Loving mother of John Hanson (Sheree) of Iroquois, Tom Hanson (Shannon) of Prescott and Donna Patrick (Rick) of Cardinal. Dear sister-in-law of Foster Hanson (Kay) of Oshawa, Susan Hanson of Hanesville and Keith Barkley of Morrisburg. Mary will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Matthew Hanson, Emma Hanson, Jessie Oatway (Rob), Adam Patrick (Taylor), Julia Baker (Cody), Curtis Patrick, Cody Chretien (Gillian Moren), Lucas Chretien (Angelique Gilbert) and her great-grandchildren Isla and Brea. She was predeceased by her sister Doris Barkley, her brother Paul Deguire, her sister-in-law Norma Deguire and her brother-in-law Wayne Hanson. Mary loved the family pets Avery, Maya, Charlie, Dallas, Sage and Cora. She is also survived by cousins in Shawville and nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Friday, November 26th from 10 a.m. until time of the memorial service at 11 a.m. Double vaccinations are required to attend. Interment of cremated remains will follow at Spruce Haven Cemetery in Brinston. Donations to CHEO, Winchester District Hospital Foundation or The Ottawa Hospital Nephrology Multi Care Kidney Clinic would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com. A sincere thank you to the incredible and compassionate nursing staff (too numerous to mention) of the WDMH and to Dr.’s Bhagirath, Scott, & Cunha. Also, Social worker Kim who assisted in the last few days. Your care of this special lady will never be forgotten.

