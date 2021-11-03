This week’s headlines in The Leader – November 3, 2021

November 3, 2021 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Minimum wage increase to $15 per hour January 1;
  • Big donation for Morrisburg Waterfront improvements;
  • Christmas Exchange registration opens November 8;
  • COVID-19 cases decline in EOHU;
  • Morrisburg DBIA looks forward to 2022;
  • UCDSB enrolment trends up;
  • Editorial – Safe community for all;
  • First home win for Lions this year;
  • Miss Emily delivers knock-out rock/soul concert;
  • These stories and much more.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in stores now. Select stories online beginning Thursday.

Since you’re here…

… Thanks for reading this article. Local news is important. We hope that you continue to support local news by reading The Leader, online and in print. Please consider subscribing to the print edition of the newspaper. Click here to subscribe today.