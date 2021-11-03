Obituary – Catherine Van Moorsel

At the Winchester Hospital on Monday, November 1, 2021, Catherine Van Moorsel (nee Byvelds) of Williamsburg, age 87. Beloved wife of the late Ted Van Moorsel. Loving mother of David (Bonnie) of Morrisburg, Dianne Hoogeveen (Jack) of Chesterville, Ray (Joanne) of Williamsburg, Patricia Kerkhof (Steve) of Williamsburg, Sandy Bunsick (Phil) of Shrewsbury, MA and Teresa Veltkamp (Mike) of Iroquois. Dear sister of Martin Byvelds (Johanna), John Byvelds (Toni) and Anthony Byvelds (Corrie), all of Williamsburg. Oma will be fondly remembered by her 15 grandchildren: Andrew Van Moorsel (Rebecca), Matthew Van Moorsel (Marcie), Jaclyn Hoogeveen (Tanya Lavigne), Eric Hoogeveen (Mel), Becky Tibben (Austin), Theo Hoogeveen (Jolene Lapierre), Noah Van Moorsel (Chelsea), Hanna Van Moorsel (Dylan Arnone), Alana Walker (Dave), Chris Kerkhof, Michael Bunsick, David Bunsick, Rachel Bunsick, Josh Veltkamp (Emma), Amy Summers (Kurtis) and 14 great-grandchildren: Peyton, Maddison, Deacon, Beckett, Rylen, Alexis, Kohen, Axton, Tyler, Emmett, Alyssa, Ben, Kane and Alex. Predeceased by her grandson Adam Hoogeveen, her sister Toni Van Hoof and her brothers Arnold, Albert, Bill, Johannus and Gerry Byvelds. Tante Trien will be sadly missed by many nieces & nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, Morrisburg. Interment will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Morrisburg. Donations to Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

