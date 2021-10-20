This week’s headlines in The Leader – October 20, 2021

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:
- Williams next SDG Warden;
- Change after waterfront damage;
- Compost depot days to be continued;
- Taylor Road bridge engineering sole-sourced;
- South Dundas improving notification process;
- New admin at Seaway adapting to change;
- Editorial – Public not private data;
- Second period woes for Jr. C Lions;
- South Dundas Soccer concludes first fall season;
- The fantastic Susan Aglukark in concert at the Winery;
- These stories and much more.
Pick up your copy of The Leader, in stores now. Select stories online beginning Thursday.