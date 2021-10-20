This week’s headlines in The Leader – October 20, 2021

October 20, 2021

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Williams next SDG Warden;
  • Change after waterfront damage;
  • Compost depot days to be continued;
  • Taylor Road bridge engineering sole-sourced;
  • South Dundas improving notification process;
  • New admin at Seaway adapting to change;
  • Editorial – Public not private data;
  • Second period woes for Jr. C Lions;
  • South Dundas Soccer concludes first fall season;
  • The fantastic Susan Aglukark in concert at the Winery;
  • These stories and much more.

