Obituary – Leonard “Skippy” Bisson

Suddenly at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Sunday, October 10, 2021, Len “Skippy” Bisson of Morrisburg, age 82. Loving husband of Patricia Bisson (nee O’Brien). Loving father of David (Marsha) of Iroquois and Stephen (Erin) of Greely. Dear brother of Lorraine Kealey (late Paul) of Guelph and Diane Haywood (Brian) of Huntsville. Len will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Tanner, Madeleine, Cole and Benjamin. He was predeceased by his sister Isobel Farrell and his brothers John, Ronald and Gerry Bisson. Also survived by many nieces & nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Morrisburg on Thursday, October 14th from 10:30 a.m. until time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. A reception will follow at the Morrisburg Legion. Donations to the Winchester Hospital or L’Arche Ottawa – 11 Rossland Avenue, Ottawa, ON, K2G 2K2 would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Interment

Notre Dame Cemetery, Ottawa

