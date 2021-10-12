Obituary – Douglas Murray Gilmer

It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of Douglas Murray Gilmer on Sunday, October 10, 2021. Doug Gilmer, husband, father, brother, uncle, nephew passed at home surrounded by family after a brave battle with cancer at the age of 61 years. Doug will forever be remembered by his wife and best friend Cathy of 33 years, and their cherished children Lindsay (Cameron) and Ryan (Hailey). Doug was predeceased by his beloved parents Ronald and Lois Gilmer (nee Johnstone). He will be greatly missed by his dearest sister Tracey (Norman) and forever remembered by his niece Kaitlyn, and nephew Alex. Doug is also lovingly remembered by his mother-in-law Nancy Bresnahan. He was a special brother-in-law to Jim (late Renée) and Sandra (Darryl) while also being an uncle to Brianna, Randy, Tyler, and Josh. Doug will be fondly remembered by his extended family, dear friends, and the Gilmer Pharmacy team, past and present.

Funeral Arrangements

Family and friends are invited to do a drive by at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home at 10 Beach Ave Iroquois in honor of Doug. We ask that anyone wishing to do so meet at the Iroquois Shopping Plaza by the the Flags at 5:45 and leave from there at 6pm. A drop box will be placed at the Flags in the Plaza for anyone wishing to donate food to the Food Bank. A private family service will be held at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Iroquois on Saturday, October 16, 2021. Donations to the Food Bank, Heart & Stroke Foundations or The Ottawa Hospital Foundation directed to Cancer Research would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

