Obituary – Stanley John Kemp

Unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. Stanley Kemp of Ashton, ON at the age of 87. Dearly beloved husband of Judith Anne Kendrick and the late Margaret Rose Kemp. Loving father of Ian (Helle) and Donna (Mick). Cherished grandfather of Alexander and Hanne. Stan will be fondly remembered by Judy’s family Tracey and Don, Emma and Nick, Kenzie, Gibb and Thomas, and Mike and Donna; as well as Donna and Mick’s extended family in Australia.

Funeral Arrangements

A celebration of life will take place at the Riverview Presbyterian Church in Iroquois on Friday, October 15, at 11am. Donations to the Ottawa Heart Institute or the OSPCA would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Arrangements are entrusted to the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Iroquois. Online condolences may be made at www.marsdenmclaughlin.com.

