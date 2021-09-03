Obituary – Edith Gore

At the Woodland Villa Nursing Home in Long Sault on Thursday, September 2, 2021, Edith Gore (nee Merkley) of Glen Becker, age 81. Beloved wife of the late Duane Gore. Dear mother of Gloria Murphy (Jim) of Glen Stewart and Duane Jr. (Donna) of Glen Becker. Dear sister of Roy Merkley (Sheila) of Iroquois. Edith will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Anthony (Ashley), Thomas (Morgan), Michael, Melanie, Mary, Ryan, Jessica and her great-grandchildren Remington, Timothy, Abigail, Brylen, Gauge, Emmett, Jaymi-Lee, Dion, Taylin, Ricky, Sven and Kaisley. She was predeceased by her sisters Jackouline MacNeil, Flossie Royle, Muriel Bylow and her brothers Ralph, Cyril, Alan, Albert, Ross, Oliver, Ivan, Robert, Garnet, Donald, Earl, Hubert and Jack Merkley, her granddaughter April and her grandson Marc. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private family graveside service will be held at Spruce Haven Cemetery in Brinston. Donations to the Alzheimer’s Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



