Another Morrisburg street-scape, 64 years ago

MORRISBURG – Pictured above from The Leader archives is this aerial photograph of another street-scape project from November 1957.

The Morrisburg Village Plaza is in the middle of the photo. In the foreground is the future Highway 2 which was previously the Canadian National Railway line through town.

In the distant background is a ship passing through Lock 23 on the St. Lawrence River. That lock was flooded in 1958.

The plaza is part of the reconstructed village of Morrisburg, which was the result of the St. Lawrence Seaway project. Between 1954 and 1958, over 6,500 families were relocated or affected by the largest construction project in eastern Ontario. The Seaway project resulted in seven communities being flooded, the downtown of Morrisburg demolished, and the entire village of Iroquois relocated one mile north of its original location.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



