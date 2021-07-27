Obituary – Ellen Coughlan

Surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, July 25, 2021, Ellen Coughlan (nee Treacy) of Winchester, age 88 passed away peacefully at home. Loving wife of Thomas Coughlan for 57 years. Loving mother of Helen Maria Woodmass (Chris) of Williamsburg, Caroline Stickland (Martin) of Oakville, Patrick Coughlan of Winchester, Bernadette Wells of Apple Hill and Rosarie Coughlan of Kingston. Dear sister of Tom Treacy (Rosemarie) of Ireland. Dear sister-in-law of Nora “Nona” Treacy of Ireland. Ellen will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Ciaran, Connor, Anna, Niall, Thomas, Jacob, Aaron, Madison, Teresa and Joshua. Ellen was predeceased by her sisters Mary Hallahan and Joan Kelly and her brothers Daniel and Noel Treacy. She is also survived by nieces and nephews in Ireland.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Bernard’s Roman Catholic Church in Finch. Interment will be at St. Bernard’s Cemetery in Finch. Donations to the Ottawa Heart Institute would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

