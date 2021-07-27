Obituary – Barbara Marriner

Peacefully at the Ottawa General Hospital on Sunday, July 25, 2021, Barbara Marriner (nee Pechie) of Morrisburg, age 73. Beloved wife of the late Frank Marriner. Loving mother of Vicki Marriner of Ottawa. Dear sister of Beverly Poore (Keith) of Iroquois, Dear sister-in-law of Anna Pechie of Cornwall. Predeceased by her brother Donnie Pechie. Also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of Barbara’s life will be held at a later date. Donations to the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



