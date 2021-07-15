Joint-op nets pot bust valued at $1.9M

GLEN STEWART – A joint operation by several units of the Ontario Provincial Police netted $1.9 million in cannabis plants early Tuesday morning.

Officers with the Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team, Provincial Asset Forfeiture Unit, Community Street Crime Unit, Emergency Response Team, and the SD&G detachment executed a search warrant on July 13 west of Glen Stewart on County Road 18.

Over 1,900 plants were seized, valued at approximately $1.9 million.

Two people were arrested at the scene: Longxing Chen, 65, and Xinqiang Chen, 43, both from Georgetown.

The duo were each charged with growing or harvesting illicit cannabis under the Cannabis Act.

Both of the accused were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Cornwall on September 9.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact the SD&G OPP at 613-534-2223 or Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

This is the second major cannabis bust by police in less than a year in South Dundas. On September 21, 2020, OPP arrested 13 people at a cannabis grow-op at the corner of Rowena and Shaver Roads north-west of Morrisburg. Nearly $2 million in cannabis was seized at that time.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



