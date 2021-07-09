Obituary – Douglas Warner

It is with heavy hearts that the family announces the passing of Douglas Warner (Warner’s Garage) with his family by his side at the Winchester Hospital. Son of the late Harold Warner and Jean Brownell. Predeceased by his wife Gloria and his two beautiful children Steven and Melanie. He will be sorely missed by his sister Myrna Prieur (Bill Mitchell), Jack Warner (Linda), Jimmy Beckstead and the late Betty Warner. Mourning the loss of their uncle is Angela, Todd, Wanda and Bryan. Great uncle to Darci, Austin, Cory, Cody, Kyle and Gage. A special thank you to his friend Chad who was like a son to him to help him for the last 8 years.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Winchester Hospital or the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.brownleefuneralhomes.com

