Obituary – Maria DeJong Monette

Peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer on Monday, May 31, 2021 at the age of 69. Maria DeJong Monette beloved wife and friend of Pierre Monette. Caring sister of Albert DeJong (Reina), Barbara (Steven Strader), John DeJong (Margie), Connie Wall and Henriette DeJong (Jeff Guerin). Predeceased by her parents Tjitte and Lucie DeJong. Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Loving Godmother of Angela Lynch, Wade DeJong and Jennifer Armstrong.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private Celebration will be held at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Cemetery in Morrisburg. Donations to the Kidney Foundation or the Cancer Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Arrangements are entrusted to the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Iroquois. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Interment

St. Mary’s Cemetery, Morrisburg

