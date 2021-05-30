Obituary – William Renshaw

Suddenly at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Friday, May 28, 2021, Bill Renshaw of Ingleside, formerly of Morrisburg, age 76. Loving husband of Virginia Renshaw (nee Cyr) and the late Alice Renshaw (nee Gull). Loving father of Shelley Renshaw-Labrecque (Roland) of Carolina Beach, North Carolina and Bill Renshaw (Kelly) of Brockville. Dear brother of Richard Renshaw of Welland and Amy Greggain (Tom) of Erin. Bill will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Riley, Amanda, Caleb and Revelin. He was predeceased by his parents Basil and Margaret Renshaw (nee Zimpfer), his sisters Margaret Bremner and Virginia Renshaw and his brother Frank Renshaw. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of Bill’s life will be held at a later date. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

