Obituary – Clarence O’Neil

Suddenly at home on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, Clarence O’Neil of Iroquois, age 66. Beloved husband of the late Linda Merkley. Beloved son of Eunice Bovin of Dixons Corners and the late Richard O’Neil. Dear brother of Bob O’Neil of Iroquois, Allan O’Neil of Iroquois and Brenda O’Neil of Cornwall. Dear brother-in-law of Marlene Shearer of Morrisburg and Judy Barnhartd (Bill) of Iroquois. Predeceased by his brothers Ricky and Ralph O’Neil. Clarence will be fondly remembered by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A private family graveside memorial service will be held at Grantley Cemetery in Chesterville. Donations to the ALS Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit





Like this: Like Loading...