Obituary – Laura Brant

Passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, April 2, 2021, Laura Jean Brant (nee Porteous), age 31. Loving Mama of Neil and Brynlee. Beloved daughter of Allan and Colleen Porteous of Winchester. Adored little sister of Marina Hosick (Drew), Alanna Turcotte (Patrick) and Gina Jaquemet (Tim). Fun-loving aunt of Aiden, Abigail and Amelia Hosick; Evelyn, Luke, Andrew, Harvey and Brady Jaquemet. Dearly loved granddaughter of Marion Porteous and the late Neil Porteous as well as Ray and Marie Robinson. Laura will be sadly missed by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private family service will be held at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Donations to CHEO or Ronald McDonald House would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Interment

Maple Ridge Cemetery, Chesterville

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit





Like this: Like Loading...