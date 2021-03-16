Obituary – Anna McIntosh

Peacefully at home on Friday, March 12, 2021, Anna McIntosh (nee McPhee) of Ingleside, age 88. Beloved wife of the late Melvin McIntosh. Loving mother of Shirley Richer (Robert Schenck) of Lachine, Quebec and the late George McIntosh. Dear sister of Doreen Williams (late George) of Ingleside, Rena Warren (late Ritchie) of Ingleside and Lloyd McPhee of St. Catharines. Predeceased by her sisters Dorothy Pitcher and Beulah Brassard and her brothers Donald and Clinton McPhee. Anna will be fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to COVID-19 restrictions private family arrangements will be held at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Donations to Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Interment

Pleasant Valley Cemetery

