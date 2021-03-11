Obituary – Terry Woods

Peacefully at home on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, Terry “Bear” Woods of Williamsburg, age 70. Loving husband of Debbie Woods (nee Richardson). Dear father of Tim Richardson (Jennifer) of Morrisburg and Tammy Gray of Ottawa. Dear brother-in-law of Kathy Markell (Minno) of Riverside Heights. Terry will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Tanesha (Corey), Jocelyn, Courtney, Brandon and his great-grandchildren Talayna and Conley. He was predeceased by his parents Alex and Irene Woods (nee Levere) and his brother-in-law Charlie Markell. Also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private family service will be held at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Donations to Dundas County Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Spring Interment of Cremated Remains

New Union Cemetery, Williamsburg

