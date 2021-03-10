Obituary – George Fawcett

Peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, George Fawcett of Iroquois, age 76. Beloved husband of the late Rosemary Fawcett (nee Shaver). Loving companion of Kathy Moore (nee Keeler). Loving father of Bonnie Fawcett (Dave Williams) of Edmonton and Glen of Iroquois. Dear brother of Freida Cutler (Frank) of Iroquois, Shirley Goldsmith of Roebuck, Jack (Faye) of Hanesville, Barbara Keays (Garry Dean) of Richmond, David (Myra) of Iroquois, Enid Baker (Bill) of Portland and Sheila McCurdy of Richmond. Pop will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Spencer, Trent, Jenny, Ryan, Alexis (Greg), his great-grandchildren Dominic and Logan, Kathy’s son Matt Moore (Meagan), Kathy’s daughter-in-law Julie Leonard and Kathy’s grandchildren Ardynn and Brooklyn. He was predeceased by his parents Fred and Bertha Fawcett, his sister Marion Jackson and his brothers-in-law Rod Goldsmith, Harry Keays and Garry McCurdy. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangement

Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private family service will be held at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Donations to Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Spring Inurnment of Cremated Remains

Spruce Haven Cemetery, Brinston

