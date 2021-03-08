Obituary – Arnold Mattice

Peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Friday, March 5, 2021, Arnold Mattice of Morrisburg, age 87. Loving husband of Joyce Mattice (nee Lapierre). Predeceased by his brother Eddy Mattice. Also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

There will be no visitation or funeral service. Donations to the Alzheimer’s Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Interment of Cremated Remains

Fairview Cemetery, Mariatown

