Obituary – Dan Evoy

Suddenly at home on Saturday, January 16, 2021, Dan Evoy of Peterborough, formerly of Winchester Springs, age 32. Dear father of Jaxson Evoy. Beloved son of Lois York (Gary Savignac) of Winchester Springs and Dan Evoy Sr. of Duncan, B.C. Dear brother of Megan and Joe. Dear nephew of Jim York, Brenda Evoy, Terry Ann Galna and Kenneth Evoy. Also survived by his cousins, the staff at Riley’s where he worked and many friends.

Funeral Arrangements

There will be no visitation or funeral service. Donations to Canadian Mental Health Awareness would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit





Like this: Like Loading...