Obituary – Edward “Ted” Clarke

Passed away peacefully at home with his beloved companion Marilyn Wolfe by his side on Friday, January 22, 2021. Edward “Ted” Clarke of Iroquois, formerly of Stirling, age 68. Ted was much loved brother of Sheila (Danny) of Trenton, Bill (Linda) of Frankford, Karen of Stirling, Ron (Cathy) of Stirling, and Kevin also of Stirling. Father of Chris (Denise) of Kingston and Becky (Jason) of Trenton and grandfather of Nolan, Abby and Allie. He was predeceased by his parents Gordon and Marion and his sister Barbara. He will be greatly missed by Gordie and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

There will be no visitation or funeral service. Donations to the Dundas County Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Interment of Cremated Remains

Clarke Eggleton Cemetery, Stirling

