Obituary – Tadeusz “Tad” Kluska

October 18, 1922 to January 24, 2021

Peacefully, at the Dundas Manor on January 24th 2021. Tad Kluska of Morrisburg age 98. Loving husband of the late Krystyna Kluska (nee Wozniak). Loving father of Henry (Teri) of Ottawa, and Richard (Kathryn) of Ottawa. Loving Dziadziu (grandfather) of Laura (Ash), Madelaine (Collin), Jennifer (Craig), Mark, Drew (Robyn), Ally, and the late Valerie. Great-Dziadziu to Ellis, Lily and Easton.

Surviving WWII and years at displacement camps in France, Tad and his wife Krystyna emigrated to Canada and established roots in Montreal and Morrisburg. Starting their employment in Canada as domestic workers for the late Mr. and Mrs. Herbert H. Lank of Montreal, their relationship as employees transcended to a life long bond with the Lank Family who also served as mentors for Henry and Richard. Governed by the principals of fairness, love and hard work Tad excelled in all activities that he tackled and quietly guided his family to reflect the morals and ethics that he believed in. His inspiration will continue with all those who survive him.

Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a private funeral service will be held at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg. The Family of Tad Kluska wish to thank all staff of Dundas Manor for their professional and caring service. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to Dundas Manor, in the memory of Tad Kluska by visiting www.canadahelps.org and search for Dundas Manor. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

