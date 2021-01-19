Obituary – Joyce Mark

Suddenly at the Ottawa General Hospital on Saturday, January 16, 2021, Joyce Mark of Froatburn, age 82. Loving mother of Laurie Veinotte (Don) of Morrisburg, Susan “Buffy” Mark (David) of Morrisburg and Nancy Thompson (late Randy) of Morrisburg. Dear sister of Eileen McDonald of Toronto, Bill Mark (Betty Jean) of Winchester, Jim Mark (Sue) of Williamsburg, Ken Mark (Pat) of Morrisburg, Ruth Casselman of Froatburn, Steven Mark (Sherry) of Parry Sound, Robert Mark of Morrisburg and Allen Mark of Morrisburg. Dear sister-in-law of Evelyn Mark of Iroquois. Joyce will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Karrie, Ashley, Kelsey, Morgan, Nolen, Kaitlyn and her great-grandchildren Hannah, Harrison, Jackson, Benjamin, Carter, Brylen, Taylor, Hinley, Ricky and Lizzy. She was predeceased by her sisters Hilda Casselman and Gloria Casselman, her brothers Doug, Dover, Edward Archie, her niece Judy Fleury and her granddaughter Randi Chantal. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

There will be no visitation or funeral service. Donations to the Kidney Foundation would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Spring Interment of Cremated Remains

New Union Cemetery, Williamsburg

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit





Like this: Like Loading...