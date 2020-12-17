Obituary – Donalda Hodgson

Peacefully at home on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, Donalda Hodgson (nee Gillard) of Morrisburg, age 85. Beloved wife of the late Stan Hodgson. Loving mother of Hartley Hodgson (Laurie), Brenda Stitt (Larry), Bonnie Barkley (Steven), Ronnie Hodgson (Barb), Lisa Whelan, Lois Casselman (Kevin) and Tom Hodgson. Dear sister of Norma Morris (late Richard), Ron Gillard, Robert “Rowdy” Gillard, Wayne Gillard (Marie) and Brian Gillard (Mary). Donalda will be fondly remembered by grandchildren Amy Casselman (Adam), Robbie Stitt (Joyce), Michael McCann (Paula), Sarah Couto (Dan), Kelly Baldwin (Travis), Scott Hodgson (Amanda), Jason Hodgson (Ashley), Abbey McMillan (Troy), Cody Casselman (Stephanie), Katie Locke-McIntosh (Jason), Connor Hodgson, Sam Hodgson (Bailey), Nicholas Barkley, Ty Hodgson (Amy) and 30 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her parents Hartley and Ethel Gillard, her brothers Donald, Bruce and Hugh Gillard and her great-granddaughter Addyson Couto. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private family funeral service will be held at Lakeshore Drive United Church in Morrisburg, followed by cremation. Donations to the South Dundas Food Bank or the South Dundas Christmas Exchange would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

