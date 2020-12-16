This week in The Leader – December 16, 2020

This week in The Leader:

Hulbert couple donates $1 million to WDMH Foundation;

Hulbert-Valley United Church congregation distributes $25,000;

Legion finds a way to give $10,000;

New Iroquois business wins tourism innovation ‘Spark’ grant;

COVID-19 numbers soar in EOHU;

Vaccine expected to reach region in April;

Friends of Forward House planning for the future;

Look for extremely low water levels to return this winter;

Restaurant owners applaud alcohol and delivery rule changes;

These stories and much more. Plus our special 24 page feature “The Magic of Christmas” filled with artwork from area schools including Morrisburg Public, Iroquois Public, St. Mary-St. Cecilia, and Seaway District High Schools.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in stores now. Or consider a gift that gives all year round, a gift subscription to The Leader. Click here to give the gift of local news and support local journalism in your community.

Select stories posted online beginning Thursday, breaking news as it happens.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit





Like this: Like Loading...