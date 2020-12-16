Confirmed COVID-19 case at Morrisburg Public School

MORRISBURG – The Upper Canada District School Board has confirmed there has been a positive COVID-19 test result for a person at Morrisburg Public School. The board made the announcement Tuesday evening (December 15th).

It was not disclosed by the UCDSB if the case is related to a student or staff member.

The board is working with the Eastern Ontario Health Unit to manage contact tracing.

There are no changes to schedules at the school and it remains open this week.

During his Tuesday media availability, EOHU Medical Officer of Health Dr. Paul Roumeliotis said that there had been new cases in South Dundas relating to a school. At that point he had not confirmed which school it was.

South Dundas’ active COVID–19 count increased from one to three cases today. There are 333 active cases of the virus in the EOHU region.

