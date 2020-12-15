Obituary – Eli Markell

Passed away suddenly at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Sunday, December 13, 2020, Eli Markell of Dundela, age 50. Companion of Star Horton of Cornwall. Survived by his sons Kristopher, Mike and P.J. and his daughters Marielle and Marie. Dear grandpa of Charleigh and Carson. Beloved son of Roger Markell (Fay) of Dundela and the late Brenda Markell. Dear brother of Randy Markell (Christine) of Dundela, Amy Lavallie (Rodney) of Morrisburg and Kim Thompson (Paul) of Nova Scotia. Dear uncle of Blaine, Jade, Rhys, Carter, Jorja, Mitchell and Jenine. Predeceased by his son Charlie. Also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to Covid restrictions a private family service will be held at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Kidney Foundation would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Interment

Spruce Haven Cemetery, Brinston

