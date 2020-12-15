Obituary – Brett Richardson

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Brett Richardson on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at the age of 47. He was the beloved husband of Ann Richardson (nee Tysick). Devoted and loving Daddy to Owen and Frannie Mae who will miss him dearly. Brett will forever hold a place in the hearts of his parent’s Gordon and Sharon Richardson. He leaves behind his caring sister Corrie Kelly (Gary). Special son-in-law to Brent and Bette Tysick. Dear brother-in-law of Amy Blair (Steven) and Ian Tysick (Christie). Uncle Brett will be forever missed by his nieces Brittany, Clarissa, Hillary, Steffanie, Sophie, Sydney, Olivia and Elizabeth. He leaves great family memories with his aunts, uncles and cousins. His wonderful sense of humor and pleasant demeanor will be sadly missed by his entire family and his many friends.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private family funeral service will be held at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or CHEO would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit





Like this: Like Loading...