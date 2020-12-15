Break and enter and mischief charges

SOUTH DUNDAS –Two women are facing multiple charges after a December 9th break and enter at a residence on Zeron Road in South Dundas.
Jocelyn Richardson (age 20) of South Dundas was arrested and charged with:
-
Mischief – destroy or damages property Criminal Code (CC) sec 430(1)(a);
-
Break and enter a dwelling house with intent to commit indictable offence CC Sec. 348(1)(a);
-
Cruelty to animals – unnecessary pain, suffering or injury CC sec 445.1(1)(a).
Jennifer TOPPING (age 44) of South Dundas was arrested and charged with:
-
Mischief – destroy or damages property Criminal Code sec 430(1)(a);
-
Break and enter a dwelling house with intent to commit indictable offence CC Sec. 348(1)(a) – two counts;
-
Failure to perform duty related to mischief CC sec. 430(5.1).
Both accused were released from custody and are scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice on February 2, 2021 in Morrisburg.