Break and enter and mischief charges

SOUTH DUNDAS –Two women are facing multiple charges after a December 9th break and enter at a residence on Zeron Road in South Dundas.

Shortly before 11 a.m. SDG OPP officers were called to investigate.

They found that two individuals entered a residence and threw feces throughout the residence and smeared feces on a dog within the residence.

December 13th police made two arrests in connection with this incident.

Jocelyn Richardson (age 20) of South Dundas was arrested and charged with:

Mischief – destroy or damages property Criminal Code (CC) sec 430(1)(a);

Break and enter a dwelling house with intent to commit indictable offence CC Sec. 348(1)(a);

Cruelty to animals – unnecessary pain, suffering or injury CC sec 445.1(1)(a).

Jennifer TOPPING (age 44) of South Dundas was arrested and charged with:

Mischief – destroy or damages property Criminal Code sec 430(1)(a);

Break and enter a dwelling house with intent to commit indictable offence CC Sec. 348(1)(a) – two counts;

Failure to perform duty related to mischief CC sec. 430(5.1).

Both accused were released from custody and are scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice on February 2, 2021 in Morrisburg.

