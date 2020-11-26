Obituary – Vera Bailey

Peacefully at the Crysler Residence on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, Vera Bailey, formerly of Iroquois, age 78. Beloved daughter of the late William and Mabel Bailey (nee Parks). Dear sister of Lorne Bailey of Calgary, Harold Bailey of Crysler, Muriel “Dodi” Tylosky (Albert) of Leduc and Mary Baker of Winchester. Predeceased by her sister Geraldine Anderson and her brothers John and Stanley “Tommy” Bailey. Also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Interment will be at Spruce Haven Cemetery in Brinston. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit





Like this: Like Loading...