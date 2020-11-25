Obituary – Rex Whitteker

Peacefully at the Dundas Manor Nursing Home, Winchester, on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, Rex Whitteker of Morrisburg, age 93. Beloved husband of the late Dorene McLaren and the late Mary-Ruth McIntosh. Loving father of Brenda Jollotta (Francis) of Plantaganet and Greg Whitteker of Leduc, Alberta. Dear brother of Ivan Whitteker of Williamsburg. Rex will be fondly remembered by his grandsons Tyler Benoit (Amber Boudrias), Jesse Benoit, Curtis Whitteker and Braiden Whitteker. Predeceased by his daughter Darlene, his sisters Velda Steinburg, Flora Bell Whitteker, Edna Schell, Doris Casselman and his brothers Ward and Glenn Whitteker.

Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private family funeral service will be held at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Donations to the Alzheimer’s Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Interment

Spruce Haven Cemetery, Brinston

