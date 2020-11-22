Obituary – Ruth Elizabeth Thompson

Peacefully at the Wellington House Nursing Home, Prescott on November 20, 2020 at the age of 94. Daughter of the late Cory and Catherine (Muir) Harley of Cornwall ON. Wife of the late James Ewart Thompson. Dear mother of Lee, David (Karen) and Douglas Thompson. Beloved Nana of Kathleen (Deon) and Shannon (Skylar) and Grandmother to Gardiner and Nathan, Great Grandmother to Charlotte and Zackery O’Brien and Bradley West Thompson. Survived by her brother Larry Harley of Cornwall, and sister-law Frances, along with many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her sisters Dorothy Sauve, Alice Primeau and Muriel Strader. Ruth was a former Bell Canada Operator.

Funeral Arrangements

A private graveside service will be held at the Iroquois Point Cemetery at a later date. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Iroquois Point Cemetery would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. The family wish to thank the staff of the Wellington House, Prescott for their care and support. Arrangements are entrusted to the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home Iroquois. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com

