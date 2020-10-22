Obituary – Muriel Mills

At the Ottawa Civic Hospital on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, Muriel Mills (nee Major) of Iroquois, age 80. Beloved wife of the late Larry Mills. Loving mother of Jan (Danielle) of Williamsburg and Jim (Kim) of Elma. Muriel will be fondly remembered by grandchildren Ryan (Autumn), Dane (Kelly), Tyler (Brittany), Liam, Hayley (Scott), Taegan (Tyler), Luca and her great-grandchildren Ivorie, Jayden, Camden and Aliyah. Predeceased by her parents Andy and Ida Major, her sister Wanda Francis and her brother Tom Major. Also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to Covid restrictions a family service will be held at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Donations to the Ottawa Heart Institute or CHEO would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Inurnment of Cremated Remains

Spruce Haven Cemetery, Brinston

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit





Like this: Like Loading...