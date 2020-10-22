Obituary – Mark Stevens

Former Owner of Stevens Dentistry

Passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side, following a courageous battle with cancer, on Saturday, October 17, 2020, Dr. Mark Stevens of Iroquois, age 62. Loving husband of Anne Stevens (nee Pala) for 35 years. Loving father of Dr. Karen Stevens (Jeffrey Hulskamp) of Phoenix, Daniel Stevens (Karlee) of Hamilton and Janice Stevens (Stevie Collins) of Toronto. Dear brother of Eric Stevens (Elaine) of Iroquois and Wesley Stevens of Japan. Mark will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Paxtin, Baker, Pippa and Verity. He was predeceased by his parents Dr. Fred and Irene Stevens (nee McKenzie). Also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to COVID-19 restrictions a family service will be held at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Donations to the Focus on the Family or Health Teams International would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Interment of Cremated Remains

Fairview Cemetery, Mariatown

