Obituary – Patricia Waddell

Peacefully at home on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, Pat Waddell (nee Linnen) of Williamsburg, age 78. Loving mother of Mary Lynn Kozak of Toronto, Thomas Waddell (Angel) of Morrisburg and Julie Waddell of Brockville. Pat will be fondly remembered by grandchildren Nathan Quinn, Kalyan Kozak (Belynda) Marley Kozak and great-grandchildren Ally and Molly Quinn. Predeceased by her parents James and Elsie Linnen (nee Sloan), her sisters Loretta Crowder and Beatrice Walker and her brothers Leslie and Howard Linnen. Also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Riverside Presbyterian Church in Iroquois on Monday, October 19th from noon until time of the Memorial Service at 1 p.m. Donations to Dundas County Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Interment of Cremated Remains

Iroquois Point Cemetery

