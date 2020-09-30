This week in The Leader – September 30, 2020

September 30, 2020 Editor News

This week in The Leader:

  • September worst month of pandemic locally;
  • Thirteen charged in Rowena Road pot bust;
  • Juno Award winners Lynn Miles and Keith Glass play Stone Crop Acres;
  • Masons vacate Iroquois Hall;
  • Emerald Ash Borer taking a toll on village tree canopies;
  • Fall programming and access uncertain for Bird Sanctuary;
  • Local Greens form new EDA;
  • St. Lawrence Branch UEL publication Loyalists at Table now available;
  • These stories and much more.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in stores now. Select stories online beginning Thursday.

