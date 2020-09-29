Obituary – Kevin Bolton

At the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Sunday, September 27, 2020, Kevin Bolton of Glen Stewart, age 52. Loving husband of Wendy Bolton (nee Lemaire). Loving father of Shannon Bolton of Prescott and Chelsea Bolton (Dennis) of Gatineau. Beloved son of Lucille Bolton of South Mountain and the late Gary Bolton. Dear brother of Vickie Robinson (Luc Gratton) of Cardinal and Daryle Bolton (Kelly) of Kemptville. Kevin will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Peyton, Jamie, Ellie and Ben. He will be sadly missed by his aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral Arrangements

There will be no visitation or funeral service. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

